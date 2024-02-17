Columbia faces Harvard following De La Rosa’s 25-point performance

Harvard Crimson (12-9, 3-5 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-8, 4-4 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Harvard Crimson (12-9, 3-5 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-8, 4-4 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts the Harvard Crimson after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 25 points in Columbia’s 73-63 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions are 9-2 on their home court. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League with 17.5 assists per game led by De La Rosa averaging 3.0.

The Crimson have gone 3-5 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 4.4.

Columbia’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Zavian McLean is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Malik Mack is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.