Colorado visits USC on 3-game road slide

Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (10-15, 4-10 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (10-15, 4-10 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -2; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits USC looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Trojans are 7-5 in home games. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 4.1.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 4.6.

USC scores 74.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 72.0 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for USC.

KJ Simpson is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

