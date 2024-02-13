Colorado State visits San Diego State after LeDee’s 20-point game

Colorado State Rams (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 7-4 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 7-4 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Colorado State Rams after Jaedon LeDee scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 70-66 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs have gone 11-0 in home games. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC with 12.5 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.2.

The Rams are 7-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is third in college basketball with 19.5 assists per game led by Isaiah Stevens averaging 7.5.

San Diego State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Waters is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.6 points. LeDee is averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Stevens is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 assists. Nique Clifford is shooting 56.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

