Colorado State hosts Utah State after Brown’s 24-point showing

Utah State Aggies (21-4, 9-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-6, 7-5 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Colorado State Rams after Darius Brown II scored 24 points in Utah State’s 84-76 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 13-1 at home. Colorado State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State is the MWC leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 6.3.

Colorado State averages 78.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 69.3 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Osobor is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

