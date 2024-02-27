Colorado State hosts Nevada following Davidson’s 23-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-6, 9-5 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-8, 8-7 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (22-6, 9-5 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-8, 8-7 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Colorado State Rams after Nick Davidson scored 23 points in Nevada’s 84-63 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rams are 14-1 on their home court. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 9-5 in conference games. Nevada is fourth in the MWC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Colorado State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Nevada averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.4 points and 7.4 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Davidson is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.