Colorado hosts No. 8 Arizona following Larsson’s 27-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona plays the Colorado Buffaloes after Pelle Larsson scored 27 points in Arizona’s 105-99 overtime win over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 13-0 on their home court. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by KJ Simpson averaging 8.1.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in conference play. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.1.

Colorado makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Arizona scores 18.5 more points per game (89.7) than Colorado gives up to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Caleb Love averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Larsson is shooting 53.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

