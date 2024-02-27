Colorado hosts Cal after Tyson’s 27-point showing

California Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points in Cal’s 69-64 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes are 14-1 in home games. Colorado scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 9-8 in Pac-12 play. Cal is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colorado’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Buffaloes.

Tyson is averaging 20.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.