Collins and the Marist Red Foxes take on conference foe Rider

Marist Red Foxes (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-15, 5-7 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-15, 5-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadin Collins and the Marist Red Foxes visit Mervin James and the Rider Broncs in MAAC play.

The Broncs are 5-3 on their home court. Rider gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 7-5 in conference games. Marist is ninth in the MAAC scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Rider is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for Rider.

Max Allen is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.