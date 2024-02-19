Colgate visits Lafayette following Hines’ 20-point game

Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-16, 10-4 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-16, 10-4 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the Colgate Raiders after Devin Hines scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 68-62 win against the American Eagles.

The Leopards are 5-7 on their home court. Lafayette is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 13-1 in Patriot League play. Colgate is the Patriot League leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 6.3.

Lafayette averages 63.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 63.7 Colgate gives up. Colgate has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Hines is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Ryan Moffatt is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.8 points. Records is shooting 65.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

