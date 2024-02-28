Colgate visits Holy Cross after Moffatt’s 20-point showing

Colgate Raiders (20-9, 14-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-20, 6-10 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (20-9, 14-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-20, 6-10 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -13; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Holy Cross Crusaders after Ryan Moffatt scored 20 points in Colgate’s 66-64 loss to the American Eagles.

The Crusaders are 5-7 on their home court. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Caleb Kenney paces the Crusaders with 6.5 boards.

The Raiders are 14-2 in Patriot League play. Colgate averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Braeden Smith with 6.0.

Holy Cross makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Colgate averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Crusaders. Kenney is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, six assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

