Colgate visits Boston University after McNair’s 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (15-8, 9-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colgate Raiders (15-8, 9-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts the Colgate Raiders after Michael McNair scored 21 points in Boston University’s 72-71 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Terriers have gone 5-5 at home. Boston University has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 9-1 in Patriot League play. Colgate is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston University is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 5.6 more points per game (71.3) than Boston University gives up to opponents (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 10 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Braeden Smith is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.