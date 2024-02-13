Colgate Raiders play the Holy Cross Crusaders on 9-game win streak

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate heads into a matchup against Holy Cross as winners of nine straight games.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Colgate is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Crusaders are 5-7 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

Colgate is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

