Colgate hosts Edmonds and Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (10-16, 7-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (10-16, 7-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Colgate Raiders after Elvin Edmonds IV scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 71-63 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders are 9-2 on their home court. Colgate leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Keegan Records leads the Raiders with 6.3 rebounds.

The Bison have gone 7-6 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot League allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Colgate makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Bucknell averages 66.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 64.2 Colgate allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Jack Forrest is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

