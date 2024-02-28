Colgate earns 77-58 victory over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Keegan Records’ 17 points helped Colgate defeat Holy Cross 77-58 on Wednesday night. Records had eight…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Keegan Records’ 17 points helped Colgate defeat Holy Cross 77-58 on Wednesday night.

Records had eight rebounds for the Raiders (21-9, 15-2 Patriot League). Braeden Smith scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds and five assists. Ryan Moffatt had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Kenney led the way for the Crusaders (9-21, 6-11) with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Will Batchelder added 12 points for Holy Cross. Joseph Octave also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

