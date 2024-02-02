Coleman leads Hawaii against UC Irvine after 21-point outing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-10, 4-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 9-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-10, 4-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 9-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Noel Coleman scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 76-68 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 8-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is the leader in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

UC Irvine scores 75.4 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.5 Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Tillis is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Coleman is averaging 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

