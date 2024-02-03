Coleman and Hawaii host UC Irvine

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-10, 4-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 9-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-10, 4-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 9-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Noel Coleman scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 76-68 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 8-0 in home games. UC Irvine is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 4-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Irvine scores 75.4 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.5 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 5.4 more points per game (70.9) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Tillis is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Coleman is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 14 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.