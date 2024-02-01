Cole leads Lindenwood against Western Illinois after 20-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-14, 2-7 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-14, 2-7 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 58-54 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions have gone 4-5 in home games. Lindenwood has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leathernecks are 6-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is third in college basketball with 43.4 rebounds per game. Drew Cisse leads the Leathernecks with 11.9.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 34.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

