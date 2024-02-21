Live Radio
Colby Rogers scores 19, sparks Wichita State past Tulsa 79-63

The Associated Press

February 21, 2024, 11:52 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 19 points in Wichita State’s 79-63 victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Rogers shot 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Shockers (11-16, 3-11 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Bijan Cortes shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Hurricane (13-13, 4-10) were led by PJ Haggerty, who posted 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Tulsa also got 14 points and two steals from Tyshawn Archie. Isaiah Barnes also recorded 10 points and three steals.

Wichita State took the lead with 9:15 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Rogers racking up 11 points. Wichita State extended its lead to 57-32 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Rogers scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Wichita State next plays Sunday against Temple at home, and Tulsa will host Charlotte on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

