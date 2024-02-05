Coit, Northern Illinois Huskies to visit Hunter, Miami (OH) RedHawks

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-14, 1-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-11, 5-5 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-14, 1-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-11, 5-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies visit Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks in MAC play.

The RedHawks are 7-3 in home games. Miami (OH) averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-8 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (OH) scores 73.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 79.7 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Coit is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 16.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.