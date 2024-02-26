Coit leads Northern Illinois against Toledo after 27-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-18, 3-11 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (17-10, 11-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-18, 3-11 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (17-10, 11-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Toledo Rockets after David Coit scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Rockets have gone 11-2 at home. Toledo leads the MAC with 80.0 points and is shooting 47.8%.

The Huskies are 3-11 in MAC play. Northern Illinois has a 6-13 record against teams over .500.

Toledo makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Northern Illinois averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Coit is averaging 19.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

