Coit and Northern Illinois host Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-17, 3-10 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-17, 3-10 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Ohio Bobcats after David Coit scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 70-63 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies are 5-7 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats have gone 8-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 5.0.

Northern Illinois is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 78.3 points per game, 0.2 more than the 78.1 Northern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is shooting 41.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

AJ Clayton is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12 points and 1.7 blocks. Hunter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

