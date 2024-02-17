Cohen, UMass Minutemen to visit Brantley, La Salle Explorers

UMass Minutemen (16-8, 7-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-14, 2-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (16-8, 7-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-14, 2-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Cohen and the UMass Minutemen visit Khalil Brantley and the La Salle Explorers in A-10 action Saturday.

The Explorers are 7-6 in home games. La Salle averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Minutemen have gone 7-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass is second in the A-10 with 16.3 assists per game led by Matt Cross averaging 3.3.

La Salle is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% UMass allows to opponents. UMass scores 5.0 more points per game (79.8) than La Salle gives up (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Explorers. Brantley is averaging 15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Cohen is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

