Cohen has 17, Diggins has winning free throw to lead UMass past George Mason 66-65 in wild finish

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen led UMass with 17 points and Rahsool Diggins sealed the victory with a free throw with less than a second remaining as the Minutemen defeated George Mason 66-65 on Saturday.

George Mason tied the game at 65 with less than two seconds left on a layup by Baraka Okojie following a turnover but then Diggins was fouled as he caught the inbounds pass and turned upcourt near his own foul line. Diggins made the first free throw and then missed the second and time ran out.

Cohen added six rebounds for the Minutemen (14-7, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Diggins was 4 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Keon Thompson was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Keyshawn Hall led the way for the Patriots (15-7, 4-5) with 23 points and two steals. Darius Maddox added 14 points for George Mason. Woody Newton also had 11 points and six rebounds.

