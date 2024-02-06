Cochran, Moss each score 20 points to help Toledo secure 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cochran and Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points apiece to lead Toledo to a 91-87 victory…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cochran and Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points apiece to lead Toledo to a 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan 91-87 on Tuesday night.

Cochran and Moss each grabbed six rebounds for the Rockets (15-8, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons added 16 points.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (9-14, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Orlando Lovejoy added 16 points, six assists and three steals for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Arne Osojnik had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

