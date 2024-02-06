Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cochran, Moss each score…

Cochran, Moss each score 20 points to help Toledo secure 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cochran and Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points apiece to lead Toledo to a 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan 91-87 on Tuesday night.

Cochran and Moss each grabbed six rebounds for the Rockets (15-8, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons added 16 points.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (9-14, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Orlando Lovejoy added 16 points, six assists and three steals for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Arne Osojnik had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up