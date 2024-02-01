Coastal Carolina visits James Madison following Easley’s 28-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-3, 7-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-3, 7-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -19; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the James Madison Dukes after Kevin Easley Jr. scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 85-83 overtime victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 9-1 at home. James Madison averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Michael Green III with 3.8.

The Chanticleers are 3-6 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is third in the Sun Belt scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by John Ojiako averaging 8.7.

James Madison averages 85.0 points, 6.9 more per game than the 78.1 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina scores 5.7 more points per game (75.1) than James Madison allows (69.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 7.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Kylan Blackmon is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 10.9 points. Jacob Meyer is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

