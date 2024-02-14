Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia Southern after Banks’ 25-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-20, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-17, 3-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-20, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-17, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Eren Banks scored 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chanticleers are 5-7 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 5-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Coastal Carolina scores 74.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 79.4 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is averaging 14 points for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Tyren Moore is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Banks is averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.