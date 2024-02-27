Coastal Carolina hosts Ford and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-14, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 5-11 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-14, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 5-11 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Derrian Ford scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 95-78 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Chanticleers are 7-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The Red Wolves are 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 2.7.

Coastal Carolina scores 74.2 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 78.1 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.8 points for the Chanticleers.

Avery Felts is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 6.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.