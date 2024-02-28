Coastal Carolina hosts Ford and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-14, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 5-11 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-14, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 5-11 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -9.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Derrian Ford scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 95-78 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Chanticleers are 7-7 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 7.3.

The Red Wolves are 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 6.7.

Coastal Carolina scores 74.2 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 78.1 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Chanticleers. Ojiako is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Avery Felts is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 6.6 points. Taryn Todd is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.