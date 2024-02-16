Coastal Carolina faces Marshall after Blackmon’s 31-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-17, 4-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-17, 4-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd after Kylan Blackmon scored 31 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-75 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 6-7 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 6.9.

The Thundering Herd are 7-6 in Sun Belt play. Marshall allows 76.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 75.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 7.5 points for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

