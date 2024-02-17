Coastal Carolina beats Marshall 74-67

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Meyer’s 21 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Marshall 74-67 on Saturday. Meyer also added six…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Meyer’s 21 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Marshall 74-67 on Saturday.

Meyer also added six rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-17, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference). John Ojiako added 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 12 rebounds. Kylan Blackmon had 14 points and finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Thundering Herd (12-15, 7-7) were led by Kevon Voyles, who recorded 15 points, six assists and three steals. Wyatt Fricks added 14 points and eight rebounds for Marshall. Kamdyn Curfman also recorded 13 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Coastal Carolina visits Georgia State and Marshall hosts James Madison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.