Cleveland State visits Robert Morris after Enaruna’s 25-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (16-12, 9-8 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-18, 6-11 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 75-73 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonials are 7-7 in home games. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 5.1.

The Vikings have gone 9-8 against Horizon League opponents.

Robert Morris scores 73.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 73.7 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hastings is averaging 15.2 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.