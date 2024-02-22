Cleveland State visits Northern Kentucky after Enaruna’s 31-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7…

Cleveland State Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points in Cleveland State’s 81-73 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse have gone 10-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Vikings have gone 9-7 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is scoring 18.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Norse. Robinson is averaging 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

