Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee after Enaruna’s 24-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (12-13, 7-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-10, 8-6 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 75-72 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 11-1 on their home court. Cleveland State is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon League with 38.3 rebounds per game led by BJ Freeman averaging 6.3.

Cleveland State averages 76.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 79.2 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 19.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Freeman is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Erik Pratt is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

