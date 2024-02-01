Live Radio
Cleveland State beats Detroit Mercy 77-65, hands Titans 24th straight loss

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 9:42 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 27 points and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 77-65 on Thursday night, handing the Titans their 24th straight loss dating to last season.

Enaruna also added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (14-9, 7-5 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich scored 10 points.

Jayden Stone scored 28 to lead the Titans (0-23, 0-12). Edoardo Del Cadia added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Tankersley scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

