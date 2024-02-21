Cleveland and the Liberty Flames visit conference foe Florida International

Liberty Flames (16-10, 5-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-18, 3-8 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CUSA…

Liberty Flames (16-10, 5-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-18, 3-8 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Florida International and Liberty will play on Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 7-5 in home games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.5 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Flames are 5-6 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.2 points for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.