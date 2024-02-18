Cleveland and North Carolina Central host Norfolk State

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (16-9, 6-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (16-9, 6-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 90-82 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 10-0 in home games. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Jack Doumbia averaging 5.0.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

Norfolk State scores 74.1 points, 6.4 more per game than the 67.7 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Ja’Darius Harris is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Cleveland is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.