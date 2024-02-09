Clemson visits Syracuse following Bunch’s 30-point showing

Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Clemson Tigers after Chris Bunch scored 30 points in Syracuse’s 94-92 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Orange have gone 11-1 in home games. Syracuse has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 5-6 against ACC opponents. Clemson is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Joseph Girard III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

