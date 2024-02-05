Clemson visits Bacot and No. 3 North Carolina

Clemson Tigers (14-7, 4-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Clemson Tigers (14-7, 4-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina faces the Clemson Tigers after Armando Bacot scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 93-84 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels are 10-0 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 83.1 points and is shooting 45.3%.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Clemson averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 9.1 more points per game (79.0) than North Carolina allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 21.3 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

PJ Hall is averaging 19.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

