Clemson hosts Virginia following Hall’s 25-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-5, 7-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-6, 4-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (16-5, 7-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-6, 4-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on the Virginia Cavaliers after PJ Hall scored 25 points in Clemson’s 70-64 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Clemson scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is the leader in the ACC giving up just 57.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Clemson averages 79.7 points, 22.3 more per game than the 57.4 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Clemson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 50.9% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Reece Beekman is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.