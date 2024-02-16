Clemson hosts NC State following Horne’s 31-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-7, 7-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-7, 7-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays the Clemson Tigers after DJ Horne scored 31 points in NC State’s 83-79 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. Clemson is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolfpack are 7-6 against ACC opponents. NC State ranks sixth in the ACC allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Clemson makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). NC State averages 75.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 71.7 Clemson allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Horne is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wolfpack. Casey Morsell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.