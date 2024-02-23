Clemson hosts Florida State after Watkins’ 22-point game

Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 8-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-8, 8-7 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 8-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-8, 8-7 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Clemson Tigers after Jamir Watkins scored 22 points in Florida State’s 84-76 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 at home. Clemson ranks ninth in the ACC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 2.9.

The Seminoles are 8-7 in ACC play. Florida State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Clemson makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Florida State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Watkins is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Cameron Corhen is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 75.9% over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

