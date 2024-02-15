Cleary’s 21 help Le Moyne down Central Connecticut State 69-64 in OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary had 21 points in Le Moyne’s 69-64 overtime victory against Central Connecticut State on…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary had 21 points in Le Moyne’s 69-64 overtime victory against Central Connecticut State on Thursday night.

Cleary had 11 rebounds for the Dolphins (11-14, 6-5 Northeast Conference). Luke Sutherland scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. AJ Dancier was 2 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Kellen Amos led the Blue Devils (15-10, 9-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Tre Breland III added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for CCSU In addition, Jayden Brown had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

