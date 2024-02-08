Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cleary helps Le Moyne…

Cleary helps Le Moyne secure 88-57 victory over Stonehill

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary had 16 points in Le Moyne’s 88-57 victory against Stonehill on Thursday night.

Cleary had five rebounds for the Dolphins (10-13, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Darrick Jones Jr. scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Nathan McClure was 4 for 6 from 3-point range, scoring 15.

Louie Semona led the way for the Skyhawks (3-22, 1-9) with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Austin Abrams added nine points, while Thatcher Stone scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up