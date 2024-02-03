ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Clayton with 24 Filipovity with big double-double lead Maine over Bryant 79-72

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 5:36 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jaden Clayton scored 24 points, Peter Filipovity had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Maine defeated Bryant 79-72 on Saturday.

Clayton also had five rebounds and six assists for the Black Bears (11-12, 3-5 America East Conference). AJ Lopez finished with 15 points.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2) were led by Earl Timberlake, who posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Sherif Kenney added 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

