Clayton leads Maine against New Hampshire after 24-point showing

Maine Black Bears (11-12, 3-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-9, 5-4 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7…

Maine Black Bears (11-12, 3-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-9, 5-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Jaden Clayton scored 24 points in Maine’s 79-72 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. New Hampshire averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Black Bears have gone 3-5 against America East opponents. Maine ranks seventh in the America East shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire averages 76.9 points, 9.8 more per game than the 67.1 Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Peter Filipovity is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

