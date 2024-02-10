Clayton leads Maine against New Hampshire after 24-point performance

Maine Black Bears (11-12, 3-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-9, 5-4 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7…

Maine Black Bears (11-12, 3-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-9, 5-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the New Hampshire Wildcats after Jaden Clayton scored 24 points in Maine’s 79-72 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. New Hampshire has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Bears are 3-5 against America East opponents. Maine averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

New Hampshire averages 76.9 points, 9.8 more per game than the 67.1 Maine allows. Maine averages 68.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 74.1 New Hampshire allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 20.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Clayton is averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

