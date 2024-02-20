Clayton and No. 24 Florida host No. 13 Alabama

Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida visits the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Florida’s 88-82 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 12-1 in home games. Alabama is 12th in college basketball averaging 11.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from deep. Mark Sears leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Gators have gone 8-4 against SEC opponents. Florida leads college basketball with 44.1 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 7.8.

Alabama averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 8.0 more points per game (84.8) than Alabama allows (76.8).

The Crimson Tide and Gators face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 20.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Clayton is averaging 16.4 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.