Claude leads Xavier against DePaul after 23-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (11-10, 5-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-18, 0-10 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Desmond Claude scored 23 points in Xavier’s 88-77 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 3-10 on their home court. DePaul is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Musketeers have gone 5-5 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Claude averaging 7.3.

DePaul’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 76.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 78.7 DePaul gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Musketeers. Claude is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.