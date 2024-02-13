Claude and Xavier host Seton Hall

Xavier Musketeers (13-11, 7-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (13-11, 7-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Desmond Claude scored 22 points in Xavier’s 78-71 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 in home games. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Musketeers are 7-6 against Big East opponents. Xavier is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Seton Hall averages 72.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 72.4 Xavier gives up. Xavier scores 6.7 more points per game (76.0) than Seton Hall gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 16.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Musketeers. Trey Green is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.