Clarke leads Saint Peter’s against Marist after 21-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-8, 7-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-8, 7-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-9, 5-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Marist Red Foxes after Roy Clarke scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 68-59 overtime loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-3 at home. Marist is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Peacocks have gone 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Marist makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Saint Peter’s averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Peacocks face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is averaging 12.3 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Brent Bland averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Corey Washington is averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.